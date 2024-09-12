Short Interest in Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF) Increases By 1,500.0%

Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KSSRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kesselrun Resources Trading Down 6.9 %
KSSRF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.03. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,272. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. Kesselrun Resources has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
About Kesselrun Resources
