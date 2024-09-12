Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Decreases By 72.2%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the August 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Indiva Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NDVAF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Indiva has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Indiva alerts:

Indiva Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Indiva Limited engages in the production, processing, and sale of cannabis and cannabis related products in Canada. It offers edibles, capsules and tablets, and vape products under the No Future, Pearls by gron, Bhang Chocolate, Indiva Doppio, Indiva Blips, and Indiva 1432 brands. Indiva Limited is based in Ottawa, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.