Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Decreases By 72.2%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the August 15th total of 62,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Indiva Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NDVAF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Indiva has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.
Indiva Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Indiva
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Indiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.