Short Interest in Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Expands By 1,700.0%

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Price Performance

HMNTY stock remained flat at $36.23 during midday trading on Thursday. 158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222. Hemnet Group AB has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75.

Hemnet Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Hemnet Group AB (publ) operates a residential property platform in Sweden. Its platform gathers various property buyers, sellers, and real estate agents in one place. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

