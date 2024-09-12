Short Interest in Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY) Expands By 1,700.0%

Hemnet Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HMNTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Hemnet Group AB (publ) Price Performance
HMNTY stock remained flat at $36.23 during midday trading on Thursday. 158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222. Hemnet Group AB has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.75.
Hemnet Group AB (publ) Company Profile
