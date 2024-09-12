Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Declines By 83.2%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a decline of 83.2% from the August 15th total of 307,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 182,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at $329,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 182,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 10,291 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,858,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 84,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BUG stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $29.65. The company had a trading volume of 43,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,562. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $792.84 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

