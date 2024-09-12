Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Declines By 95.4%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the August 15th total of 1,420,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,580,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Exxe Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AXXA remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,083,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417,673. Exxe Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Exxe Group Company Profile

Exxe Group Inc focuses on real estate, sustainable technology, media, agribusiness, and financial services businesses. The company buys, develops, and manages real estate properties, including condominiums, hotels, vacation homes, residential complexes, senior living communities, offices, and self-storage facilities.

