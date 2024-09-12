Short Interest in Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA) Declines By 95.4%

Exxe Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AXXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decrease of 95.4% from the August 15th total of 1,420,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,580,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Exxe Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AXXA remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,083,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417,673. Exxe Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
Exxe Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Exxe Group
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Exxe Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxe Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.