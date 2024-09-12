Short Interest in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Increases By 249.1%

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,900 shares, a growth of 249.1% from the August 15th total of 173,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 676,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cemtrex in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cemtrex Stock Down 1.2 %

Cemtrex stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 434,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,317. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $7.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.20, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a negative return on equity of 183.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

See Also

