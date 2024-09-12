Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Drops By 98.1%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the August 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Asahi Kasei Stock Performance

AHKSY traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $14.26. 120,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,204. Asahi Kasei has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $15.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.