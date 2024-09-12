Short Interest in Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Decreases By 96.9%

Apollo Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 540,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Apollo Silver Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS APGOF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.17. The stock had a trading volume of 125,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,280. Apollo Silver has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.
Apollo Silver Company Profile
