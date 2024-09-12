Short Interest in Anew Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:WENAW) Grows By 158.3%

Anew Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:WENAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 158.3% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Anew Medical Stock Performance
Shares of WENAW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,852. Anew Medical has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.15.
About Anew Medical
