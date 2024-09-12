Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Trading Up 6.9%

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $151.65 and last traded at $149.65. Approximately 47,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 83,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEZL has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday, August 29th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Sezzle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Get Sezzle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sezzle

Sezzle Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $801.25 million and a P/E ratio of 63.28.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.33. Sezzle had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 84.38%. The company had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.35 million. Research analysts predict that Sezzle Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sezzle

In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $131,090.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,940,868.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 3,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $325,061.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 460,761 shares in the company, valued at $37,869,946.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Paradis sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $131,090.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,940,868.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,809 shares of company stock worth $22,536,448. Insiders own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sezzle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sezzle during the first quarter worth about $13,369,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sezzle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sezzle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.