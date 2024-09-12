Service Co. International Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SCI)

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Service Co. International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Service Co. International has a payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Service Co. International to earn $3.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

SCI stock opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,388,327.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $5,964,792.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $73,109,359.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $209,902.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,327.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,376,570 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

