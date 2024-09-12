Serica Energy plc (SQZ) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9 on November 21st

Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Serica Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Serica Energy stock opened at GBX 127.40 ($1.67) on Thursday. Serica Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 110.40 ($1.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 271.77 ($3.55). The stock has a market cap of £497.45 million, a PE ratio of 466.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Insider Activity at Serica Energy

In related news, insider Chris Cox bought 52,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £526.72 ($688.79). In other news, insider David Latin purchased 21,350 shares of Serica Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.71) per share, for a total transaction of £27,968.50 ($36,574.47). Also, insider Chris Cox acquired 52,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £526.72 ($688.79). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 100,052 shares of company stock worth $6,065,602. Company insiders own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Serica Energy Company Profile

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil field; 98% interest in the Bruce field; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas field located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

