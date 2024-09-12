Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Short Interest Update

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 210.9% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 199.0 days.

Serco Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SECCF remained flat at $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. Serco Group has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $2.37.

Get Serco Group alerts:

About Serco Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.