Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF) Short Interest Update

Serco Group plc (OTCMKTS:SECCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 210.9% from the August 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 199.0 days.
Serco Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS SECCF remained flat at $2.19 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.29. Serco Group has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $2.37.
About Serco Group
