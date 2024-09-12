Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 435 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 664,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,743,000 after buying an additional 16,619 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.1% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 76,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.7% in the second quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $156.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at $11,390,062.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of PSX stock opened at $125.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.45. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 EPS. Phillips 66’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

