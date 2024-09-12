Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 336 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,428,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,040,000 after buying an additional 426,093 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,389,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,655,000 after acquiring an additional 376,449 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 721.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 337,911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,927,000 after acquiring an additional 296,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $39,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $132.90 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $119.88 and a 52-week high of $184.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.36 and a 200 day moving average of $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

