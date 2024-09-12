Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,491,149,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Workday by 17,345.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,068,000 after buying an additional 925,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Workday by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,549,000 after acquiring an additional 437,215 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $85,994,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Workday from $262.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.15.

Shares of WDAY opened at $255.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.31 and a 200-day moving average of $244.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.81 and a 1 year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 66,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $17,367,710.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,902,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.17, for a total transaction of $11,922,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 786,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,407,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 523,402 shares of company stock worth $119,914,724 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

