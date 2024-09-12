Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 1,403 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $39.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $62.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,428.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 120,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $6,056,326.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,012.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock worth $9,048,624 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

