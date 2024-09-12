Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $203,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Argus started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.28.

GE Vernova Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $209.15 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.04. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $210.12.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

