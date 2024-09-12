Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $414,000 Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 90.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 38 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham acquired 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE MKL opened at $1,534.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,564.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,548.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,295.65 and a one year high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.76 by $5.19. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Research analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MKL. Citigroup upped their price target on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Markel Group Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

