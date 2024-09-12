Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,776,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,978,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,913 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,397,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,105,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251,371 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,643,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,119 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,429,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $839,259,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of ICE opened at $159.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $163.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $121,072.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,863.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,941 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.69, for a total transaction of $311,899.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,323,846.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,863.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,096 shares of company stock valued at $9,593,983 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

