Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in MetLife by 9.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on MetLife from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.54.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $74.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.91 and a twelve month high of $79.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.20.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

