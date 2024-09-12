Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 2,305 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 2.1 %

APH opened at $62.04 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.57. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APH shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.04.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $6,804,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,743,640.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 106,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $6,804,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $28,743,640.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

