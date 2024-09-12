Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.97.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SES shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$13.50 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

In related news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 106,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,243,189.20. In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch bought 106,620 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.66 per share, with a total value of C$1,243,189.20. Also, Senior Officer Corey Ray Higham bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$200,560.90. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 332,569 shares of company stock worth $3,863,254 and sold 89,886 shares worth $1,065,966. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE SES opened at C$11.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.56. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$6.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.59.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$337.00 million for the quarter. Secure Energy Services had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 5.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.8006452 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

