Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. CVB Financial makes up approximately 0.6% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CVB Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,701,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,014,000 after acquiring an additional 176,694 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,813,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,221,000 after purchasing an additional 58,774 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 594,901 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,897,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,059,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,578,000 after buying an additional 144,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $16.95 on Thursday. CVB Financial Corp. has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.18.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $125.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 29.58%. CVB Financial’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

In other CVB Financial news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 660,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,561,570.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 34,200 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $546,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,561,570.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 4,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,641,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CVBF shares. Stephens boosted their target price on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

