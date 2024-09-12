Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 22,487 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 120,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Narus Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $83.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

