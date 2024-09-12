Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,452,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,827,000 after acquiring an additional 460,257 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,000 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14,389.8% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,108,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,922,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,588,000 after buying an additional 316,031 shares during the period. Finally, Nepc LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,098,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,845,000 after buying an additional 627,993 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VCSH opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.45. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $79.29.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

