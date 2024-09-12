Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on SoFi Technologies, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SOFI)

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for SoFi Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for SoFi Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SoFi Technologies’ FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.19 million. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of -23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.88. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 30,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,629,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 30,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,033.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,629,549.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 24,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $181,057.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,594.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 15,946 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,493,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after buying an additional 199,949 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,595,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

