Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Sealed Air has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. Sealed Air has a payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $3.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

SEE opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.91 and a 200-day moving average of $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.34. Sealed Air has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 85.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.82.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

