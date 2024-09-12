Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.400-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.94.

Shares of STX opened at $102.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.08. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $62.43 and a 1 year high of $113.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of -79.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

In related news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $291,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total value of $2,435,350.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,694.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,495 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

