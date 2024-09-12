SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) Trading Down 0.3%

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.88 and last traded at $9.12. 177,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 165,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.28.
SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.29). SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $69.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in SEACOR Marine in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in SEACOR Marine by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.
SEACOR Marine Company Profile
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.
