Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,023 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $24,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,658,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,060,717,000 after buying an additional 984,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 14,533.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,318,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,940,000 after purchasing an additional 14,220,295 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,524,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,157,000 after purchasing an additional 242,960 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,378,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,307,000 after purchasing an additional 208,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,904,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,865,000 after purchasing an additional 182,244 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.95. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.
