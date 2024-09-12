Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Position Boosted by Eagle Strategies LLC

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 595.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,467 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,000 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5,259.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,114,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056,451 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $146,782,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $95,831,000. Finally, Diversified LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 493.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 1,128,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,997,000 after purchasing an additional 938,356 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.33. The firm has a market cap of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $84.57.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

