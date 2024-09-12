Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY) Shares Sold by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHY. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHY opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $836.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.44. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.18.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

