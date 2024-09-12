Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Acquired by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises about 4.3% of Bell Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bell Investment Advisors Inc owned 0.17% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $21,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,400,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,250,000 after purchasing an additional 124,540 shares in the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 686,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $35.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $30.16 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

