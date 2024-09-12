Sapphire Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.25 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $3.25 million and approximately $1,533.78 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,359.53 or 0.04063187 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00041320 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011703 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00014687 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,885,230,793 coins and its circulating supply is 1,864,650,170 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

