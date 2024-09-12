Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $252.29 and last traded at $250.27. Approximately 1,634,497 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 6,537,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.57.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $355.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.41.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $244.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $884,081.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $29,464,622.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 3,528 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $884,081.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $29,464,622.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 2,934 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.95, for a total transaction of $771,495.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,716 shares in the company, valued at $977,122.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,892 shares of company stock worth $15,269,897. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 186.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 816.7% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

