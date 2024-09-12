Saga Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $36.24 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Saga token can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00002363 BTC on major exchanges. Saga has a total market capitalization of $139.50 million and approximately $36.24 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Saga has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Saga alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000095 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Saga

Saga’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,031,929,435 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,654,244 tokens. The official website for Saga is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,031,883,162 with 101,637,354 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.38324063 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $36,431,876.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saga directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Saga should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Saga using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saga and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.