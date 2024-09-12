RXO (NYSE:RXO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 2,739,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the previous session’s volume of 706,686 shares.The stock last traded at $26.19 and had previously closed at $27.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RXO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RXO from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RXO from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get RXO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RXO

RXO Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.11, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $23.68.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.14 million. RXO had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RXO

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RXO by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of RXO by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RXO by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,823,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,415,000 after purchasing an additional 141,056 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in RXO by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,869,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,489,000 after purchasing an additional 93,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $887,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RXO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.