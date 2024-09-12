Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Trading Up 5.3%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.39. Approximately 181,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,308,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rumble in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Rumble Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.76.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 163.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rumble Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $153,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,769,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,563,388.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 195,000 shares of company stock worth $1,118,325 in the last three months. 72.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rumble

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter worth $1,584,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Rumble by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 175,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Rumble by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Rumble during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

