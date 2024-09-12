Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -2.120–2.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.0 million-$838.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.5 million. Rubrik also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to -0.410–0.390 EPS.
Rubrik Trading Up 6.1 %
Rubrik stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57.
Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.
