Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -2.120–2.060 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $830.0 million-$838.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $818.5 million. Rubrik also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to -0.410–0.390 EPS.

Rubrik Trading Up 6.1 %

Rubrik stock opened at $33.52 on Thursday. Rubrik has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.57.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported ($11.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.88) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $187.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rubrik from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Rubrik in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.69.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

