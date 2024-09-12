Royal Bank of Canada Raises Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $222.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $189.00 to $222.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on UHS. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded Universal Health Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $224.92.

Universal Health Services Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE UHS opened at $229.77 on Monday. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.90 and a fifty-two week high of $241.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.11. The stock has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter worth $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

