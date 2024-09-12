Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$147.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DOL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cfra raised shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$128.00 to C$138.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$126.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$141.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$139.18.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Dollarama stock traded down C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$135.33. The company had a trading volume of 303,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,454. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.56. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$89.76 and a 12-month high of C$137.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$130.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$120.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,073.06.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a return on equity of 324.09% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Dollarama will post 4.4967696 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollarama

In other news, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total value of C$140,627.52. In related news, Director Paul Roche sold 1,152 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.07, for a total value of C$140,627.52. Also, Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total value of C$130,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,991.16. Insiders have sold a total of 66,465 shares of company stock valued at $8,220,415 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Articles

