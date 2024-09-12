Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGQ) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in August

Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAGQ traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $21.31. 1,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,956. Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.34.

Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Daily Inverse Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds aiming to provide (-1x) inverse exposure to the daily price movement of the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) through derivative instruments such as swaps.

