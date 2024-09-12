Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Director Baiju Bhatt Sells 139,916 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) Director Baiju Bhatt sold 139,916 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $2,735,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $2,696,071.12.

On Friday, July 12th, Baiju Bhatt sold 120,236 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $2,669,239.20.

On Thursday, June 20th, Baiju Bhatt sold 121,226 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $2,622,118.38.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 4.8 %

HOOD opened at $20.64 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.60 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $84,165,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,297,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 37.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,651,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 169.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,991,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 274.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,317 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Robinhood Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

