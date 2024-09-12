Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0916 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEARCA RMM opened at $15.87 on Thursday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $15.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day moving average is $15.11.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
