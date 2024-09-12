Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Upgraded to Hold by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.03.

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $816.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $78.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.33 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 8.33% and a negative net margin of 14.57%. On average, analysts forecast that Riskified will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Riskified by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,774,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,744,000 after acquiring an additional 580,000 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,173,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,384 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riskified by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,260 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 2.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,710,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after buying an additional 35,699 shares during the period. Finally, Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new position in Riskified during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,949,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

