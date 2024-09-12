Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Hits Market Cap of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $92.25 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00009529 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001052 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013653 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,835.61 or 0.99844891 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007961 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

