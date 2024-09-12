Richard Nolan Townsend Sells 5,000 Shares of Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO) Stock

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,401.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Nolan Townsend also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 5,000 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of Lexeo Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $444,988.50.

Shares of LXEO opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $22.33.

Lexeo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LXEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64). Equities analysts forecast that Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,298,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,540,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,802,000 after buying an additional 210,047 shares during the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,955,000. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 801,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,571,000 after buying an additional 198,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,342,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

