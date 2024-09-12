Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Trims Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 278,184 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,691 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLIT. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,257,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,879,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1,276.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,203,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after buying an additional 1,115,870 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,796,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,702,000 after buying an additional 990,425 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Harmonic

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,060.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLIT. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Harmonic Price Performance

Harmonic stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Harmonic had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $138.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

