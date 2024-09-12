Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 414 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lessened its position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned 0.05% of Skyline Champion worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SKY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $34,476,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 211,099 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 736,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,691,000 after acquiring an additional 136,071 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $9,398,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 808,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,730,000 after acquiring an additional 105,330 shares during the last quarter.

Skyline Champion Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SKY opened at $87.46 on Thursday. Skyline Champion Co. has a one year low of $52.12 and a one year high of $93.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $287,860.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,871.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,512,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,136 shares of company stock worth $14,834,183. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyline Champion Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

